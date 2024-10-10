What to know about the return of the Victoria’s Secret runway

“We’ve read the comments and heard you,” a post on Victoria’s Secret Instagram page read back in May, announcing the return of the lingerie brand’s infamous fashion show. Hype surrounding the show has only seemed to heighten in the months leading up to it, particularly with the promise of a refreshed take on the event, which had previously been the centre of controversy. Its date, October 15, has come round quickly, however, so fans and observers don’t have to wait much longer to get a glimpse of what exactly this means for VS.

The current strategy doesn't seem to stray too far from what the original shows had become widely known for. A number of notable performers have already been named, and an influx of recognised supermodels readying for their return, many of whom are veterans of the VS runway, have helped to create anticipation. So, what can actually be expected?

Who will be modelling and performing?

Upon the revelation of the show, Victoria’s Secret’s comments were flooded with calls to bring back the original ‘VS Angels’ cast, and it appears, for the most part, the brand will cater to these calls. Among those already confirmed are Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid and, even, Tyra Banks, all of whom were at one time or another popular ‘Angels’, a title that meant they often donned the iconic wings.

There are also a whole host of new names that have been revealed, too, including Paloma Elsesser and Grace Elizabeth, as well as a slew of unconfirmed models seen at the casting, including Caitlin Kahaloa, Charisse Mone and Fletcher, possibly ushering in what could be a new generation of ‘Angels’. Many fans, however, are still hoping for appearances from other former stars, such as Adriana Lima, Gisele Bündchen and Martha Hunt, all of whom have not yet been cemented.

Cher, Lisa and Tyla: The performers of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024. Credits: Victoria's Secret.

Next to the always-anticipated models will be an all-woman musical lineup of global talent. This includes superstar Cher, K-Pop idol Lisa and Grammy-winning musician Tyla, each of whom will take to the stage at various intervals for their own respective performances.

Why did Victoria’s Secret stop its runway shows?

Previously, VS’s annual shows held the status of being cultural fashion landmarks, drawing in hundreds of thousands of fans to watch the spectacle each year, where eccentric lingerie was paired with exciting performances. The concept, however, eventually lost favour, particularly in the backdrop of an audience that was increasingly demanding more inclusivity and a woman-led approach. Viewership diminished and a desire for more body types on the runway began to take over conversations, with everything eventually coming to a head in 2018, when VS itself faced further scrutiny for ill-behaved executives, ultimately bringing an end to the runways.

The show also came to a halt in the wake of a new event hosted by Rihanna’s own lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, which also adopted a livestream format, albeit in what appeared to be a more modernised setting. Rihanna’s shows quickly became somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, helping launch the singer’s brand into the international stratosphere by presenting a more diverse and contemporary take on the runway, something VS had increasingly failed to capture. Notably, VS appointed former Savage x Fenty CEO, Hillary Super, to its helm position earlier in August, ringing in what it said was going to be a “next chapter” for the business.

VS has since promised that it has listened to past criticism. The brand told People earlier this year that the show would “deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for–the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment–all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today. We’re thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year.”

Tyra Banks wearing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show merch. Credits: Victoria's Secret.

How to watch the show?

The fashion show itself will be held in New York, but can be watched live via various platforms, including Victoria’s Secret social media accounts on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. It will further be available to view for US viewers on Amazon’s Live Channel and Prime Video, while select cast members will also make the show viewable on their respective social media accounts.

If you are in New York, however, Victoria’s Secret will be taking over The Penn District for an event starting at 5pm ET, where the show will be broadcast live alongside food and drinks.