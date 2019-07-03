What women's plus activewear looks like today

With Nike hitting the headlines for its plus-size mannequin, we take a closer look at which activewear brands are celebrating size inclusivity and investing in plus-size ranges, as well as key brands to keep an eye on in the market.

The Body Positive Revolution

With traditional beauty ideals increasingly challenged, a new era of body positivity is underway where the concepts of plus-size and inclusivity are accepted and celebrated. With the Spring 2019 runway season reportedly the most size-inclusive yet, as well as big names including Savage x Fenty disrupting the market, retailers are beginning to take note.

Most recently in the activewear market, Nike received praise for introducing a plus-size mannequin at its London flagship store in order to 'celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport'.

Who’s driving this shift?

Vitality's 'Celebrate You' campaign. As part of the Vitality London 10km annual race, a new campaign called 'Celebrate You' was launched inviting runners of all ages, body types and backgrounds to complete the race in their underwear, in order to inspire and promote body positivity. The campaign featured a number of influencers, including Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean as well as podcasters and cancer campaigners Deborah James and Lauren Mahon.

Brands to watch

Girlfriend Collective

Launched in 2016, the brand is dedicated to sustainability using recycled materials. On top of this, the retailer has become more size inclusive, with its size range increasing from XS- 3X to XXS - 6XL.

Beyond Yoga

With sizes ranging from XXS - 3X, its aim is to 'share an honest message of inclusivity because we want everyone to embrace who they truly are'. Dedicated to providing the best possible fit, the company tests its garments on real women, including their staff.

K.Deer

Praised for its size and age inclusive attitude and campaigns, K.Deer offers activewear in sizes XS 4XL. Five percent of sales from its signature striped designs also go towards raising awareness and creating positive change for those in need.

Homepage image: Nike Town London courtesy of Nike