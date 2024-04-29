What's on the agenda at the 15th annual Global Fashion Summit?

The Global Fashion Summit, curated by Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering collaboration on sustainability in the fashion industry, serves as the premier platform for advancing sustainability initiatives. Now in its 15th year, the summit has become synonymous with the sustainability movement in fashion, reflecting the industry's evolving priorities and challenges.

Scheduled for May 21-23, the Global Fashion Summit 2024 will convene industry leaders and stakeholders for three days of immersive discussions and action-oriented sessions across Copenhagen. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing fashion landscape, the summit will explore the theme of 'Unlocking The Next Level', marking a significant milestone as 2024 commemorates 15 years since the inaugural summit.

As the fashion industry confronts pressing societal and environmental issues, the summit aims to catalyze collaborative efforts and evidence-based progress towards achieving net positive impacts. With deadlines for previous sustainability pledges looming, there is a growing imperative for the industry to implement ambitious actions that address its environmental footprint and social impacts.

Amidst turbulent times, sustainability must be reframed as a strategic imperative for industry resilience. The GFS offers a pivotal moment to reinvigorate industry efforts, acknowledging progress made while emphasizing the urgency of implementing near-term goals. With the fashion industry capable of forming powerful alliances to drive change, the summit underscores the potential for collective action to propel the industry towards a more sustainable future.