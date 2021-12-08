Where to Study in the World’s Fashion Capitals

The global fashion capitals of the world, arguably, are London, Milan, New York and Paris. For some people, it is their dream to study fashion in one of these iconic fashion hubs. To make it a little easier for those to make their choice, CeoWorld Magazine ranked the ‘Best Fashion Schools In The World For 2021’ based on academics, admission eligibility, job placement rate, international reputation among other factors.

The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York came out on top with the London College of Fashion placing second on the list. View the rest of the fashion schools in the fashion capitals that placed in the top twenty below:

London

London College of Fashion (2)

The London College of Fashion’s teaching faculty is made up of professional artists, practitioners, designers, technicians, critics and theorists, all on hand to deliver cutting-edge programmes and courses.

Central Saint Martins (5)

Central Saint Martins offers an extensive range of courses in art, design, fashion, communication and performing arts.

School of Design at Royal College of Art (11)

The School of Design at Royal College of Art is the only completely postgraduate art and design university in the United Kingdom.

University of Westminster (16)

The University of Westminster started out 180 years ago and today continues to help students from a variety of backgrounds to realise their full potential.

Milan

Istituto Marangoni (7)

Istituto Marangoni is a private Italian school of fashion and design based in Milan.

New York

Fashion Institute of Technology (1)

The Fashion Institute of Technology is an internationally recognised college for design, fashion, art, communications, and business.

Parsons School of Design (6)

New York-based fashion school Parsons School of Design focuses on engaging its students in real-world learning and developing them as critical thinkers.

Paris

ESMOD (17)

The ESMOD International group offers education in the field of fashion and business management and has established its campuses in several key locations of the country such as Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Roubaix, and Rennes.