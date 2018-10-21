Whistles opens first US store location in New York

The U.K. fashion brand Whistles is expanding to the U.S. market with the opening of its first standalone store in New York.

The location, which spans an entire block, opened Thursday on Spring Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The shop’s inventory will comprise the brand’s womenswear pieces, including shoes and accessories.

The boutique was designed by London-based design studio Matter, the company behind several of the labels additional store locations. The decor of the location includes paintings by UK artist Rosie Tonkin.

Launched in the 1970s, the fashion house has been expanding throughout the globe in recent years. Last year saw the unveiling of stores in two key cities, Zurich and Hong Kong. The opening of the NY store coincides with the brand’s latest e-commerce offering of free shipping throughout the US.

Whistles items have long been available in NY, at iconic stores like Nordstrom and Bloomingdales but the Spring Street location marks the first stateside outlet reserved entirely for the brand.

Photo courtesy of the brand