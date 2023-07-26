Whistles unveil swim collaboration with The Longing

Premium high street retailer Whistles has unveiled a high summer swim collaboration with lifestyle brand The Longing, founded by influencer Lindsey Holland and her business partner Jack Mizon last year.

The limited-edition Whistles x The Longing collection, co-designed by Holland, features 10 modern swim styles with a focus on minimal silhouettes with high-impact details, such as tie fastenings, high-leg designs and cut-outs at the back in a colour palette of earthy and neutral shades.

Each piece in the capsule has been crafted in “enduring fabrics,” explains Whistles in the press release, including high-stretch materials that dry quickly and are built to last.

Highlights include the open-back swimsuit, rash vest and open-back bikini in the statement wave print in ecru and chocolate hues inspired by the ocean’s movement.

Whistles x The Longing high summer swim collection Credits: Whistles by Jorge Perez Ortiz

Commenting on the collaboration, Holland, said in a statement: “Designing this collection with Whistles has been a true career highlight and we have created something I would want to wear myself every single time I’m in or by the water.

“The ocean and surfing greatly influenced all the designs, and they’re so important to my life and bring me the most joy. We have made something for women to feel good in, that is also practical, and I loved being in the front row throughout the whole process.”

Whistles x The Longing high summer swim collection Credits: Whistles by Jorge Perez Ortiz

Gemma Hyde, head of design at Whistles, added: “It’s been a natural and enjoyable process collaborating with Lindsey on the Whistles x The Longing Collection. Simple, considered silhouettes in a beautiful colour palette of earthy tones that remind us of the ocean have been purposefully designed with a real focus on comfort and fit this summer. With a natural shared aesthetic and vision, it’s been a unique, memorable experience to create such special pieces for the season ahead.”

The Whistles x The Longing collection launches on August 2 exclusively online at whistles.com and in selected Whistles stores. Prices range from 15 to 99 pounds. Whistles will also be stocking an edit of The Longing’s signature bath sheets alongside the collection.

Whistles x The Longing high summer swim collection Credits: Whistles by Jorge Perez Ortiz

Whistles x The Longing high summer swim collection Credits: Whistles by Jorge Perez Ortiz

Whistles x The Longing high summer swim collection Credits: Whistles by Jorge Perez Ortiz