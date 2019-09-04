Whistles unveils collaboration with Mlouye

Premium British high street retailer Whistles is collaborating with luxury, architectural bag brand Mlouye for autumn/winter 2019, introducing the Turkish brand to the UK market.

The exclusive Whistles x Mlouye capsule collection comprises of six limited-edition bags, all handcrafted in Turkey, and feature colours lifted from Whistles' autumn/winter 2019 collection, combining soft nudes with bright yellow hues, glossy black and rich emerald green tones.

Nick Passmore, creative director at Whistles, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Mlouye - not only to offer their stunningly beautiful crafted handbags to our customer, but to showcase the brand exclusively in the UK for the first time.

“Mlouye's brand vision is focused on creating timeless products that are unique and intelligent in design. This resonated so much with us at Whistles, where design, function and our commitment to change are core values for both our brand and customer.”

Highlights of the collaboration includes the Mlouye’s recognisable lantern bag, which has been done in a tan croc leather, while the Bonita bag, a unique oval silhouette with a striking bold handle, is available in oatmeal and green croc leather, and the Belt bag offers a unique twist on the current trend in tan croc leather.

There is also a Whistles version of the Mlouye’s statement Helix bag, its bucket bag design featuring a wind spinner silhouette, will be available in yellow leather and black patent leather.

Born out of Istanbul in 2015, Mlouye’s founder and creative director Meb Rure hails from a background in architecture and furniture design, merging industrial design with fashion to create Mlouye, which has been gaining international recognition for its sculptural yet functional handbags.

Commenting on the collaboration, Meb Rure, founder and creative director at Mlouye, added: “We admire how Whistles create classic yet trend-led pieces and their commitment to sustainability and quality.

“This inaugural collection reflects the DNA of both Whistles and Mlouye and we are excited as this is the first time our bags will be available in the UK. It has been a pleasure collaborating with the team at Whistles, whose vision is so similar to ours.”

The Whistles x Mlouye collection will be available in selected UK and US stores, as well as online at the retailer from September 11, with prices ranging from 250-420 pounds.

Whistles has previously collaborated with Far shoes on an eight-piece limited-edition shoe collection celebrating the retailer’s British heritage that included lace-up boots, loafers, and a slingback mid-heel.

Whistles is a leading British contemporary fashion brand, based in London, that has become known for its considered, wearable collections for modern women. Originally founded in 1976 by Lucille Lewin and successfully re-launched in 2008, the British retailer was acquired by TFG Brands (London) in March 2016, and since then the brand has opened new locations in USA, Sweden, Hong Kong, Dubai, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia, with new retail spaces set to open in the coming year in the UK, Ireland, South Korea and Japan.

As of July 2019, Whistles operates 53 standalone stores, 114 concessions and 8 online channels; including Selfridges and John Lewis in the UK and Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, David Jones, de Bijenkorf, PKZ and Brown Thomas Internationally.

Images: courtesy of Whistles