Whistles unveils debut kids collection

Premium high street retailer Whistles has unveiled its debut kidswear collection for spring/summer 2022, launching on April 14.

Whistles Kids will launch with a 44-piece unisex collection designed for ages 3-9 inspired by on-rotation staples from its womenswear collection.

The debut collection has been “mindfully created to ensure kids feel comfortable and cool during everyday adventures,” explains the retailer in a press release, and aims to offer a capsule closet for “the contemporary kid,” that enhances play.

Image: Whistles Kids

Whistles' utilitarian and easy-wearing ethos is at the heart of the childrenswear line with button-up workers' jackets, jersey joggers, T-shirts, and relaxed-cut trousers. There is also a mischievous monster motif and sweatshirts featuring fuzzy W logos that tap into the collegiate trend.

In addition, there are staples from the womenswear collection that have been “reinvented for little legs,” including Barrel-leg jeans available in three washes, and cotton dresses and shirts featuring frilly sailor’s collars, which create the opportunity for mini-me looks.

The collection has also been purposefully designed with 95 percent of the pieces crafted from responsible materials.

Whistles Kids launches on April 14 with prices ranging from 16 to 45 pounds.

Image: Whistles Kids

Image: Whistles Kids

Image: Whistles Kids

Image: Whistles Kids

Image: Whistles Kids