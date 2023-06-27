White Mountain signs licensing agreement with Mirage Fashion Group

Footwear brands White Mountain and Cliffs, part of American Exchange Group, have signed a new licensing agreement with Mirage Fashion Group, a privately held global outerwear company.

In a statement, White Mountain and Cliffs said that Mirage Fashion Group will distribute rain, lightweight and heavyweight outerwear for women, men and kids for its brands.

The new line of outerwear, scheduled to launch in autumn 2023, will include accessible-priced raincoats, puffer jackets, vests, and ski pants for the entire family. The first collection will initially be available at Kohls.com, Burlington, Sierra Trading, TJX, and all outdoor retailers, with expanded distribution expected in 2024.

As part of this expansion, the brand added it will introduce a range of 3-in-1 jackets and ski jackets for both men and women, with a full-curated assortment for all genders, planned for autumn 2024.

Alen Mamrout, chief executive of American Exchange Group, said in a statement: "Expanding into the outerwear category marks an exciting and pivotal milestone for White Mountain and Cliffs. This strategic partnership with Mirage Fashion Group allows us to tap into their expertise in designing and producing stylish outerwear for all genders and sizes to provide high-quality, affordable products to an entirely new range of consumers.

“We are confident that our entry into outerwear will be met with enthusiasm, and we look forward to this exciting chapter of growth and exploration."

The partnership comes on the heels of White Mountain's recent expansion into new product categories beyond women's footwear. The brand has also partnered with Iconic Footwear and Legwear Concepts to offer slippers and hanging flip-flops for men, women and kids, as well as socks, legwear and hosiery beginning in autumn 2023.

Cynthia Nixon, executive vice president of licensing and brand development at American Exchange Group, added: "We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for White Mountain. As a brand that has been synonymous with quality footwear for the past 40 years, expanding into the outerwear category is an exciting progression for us.

“The brands White Mountain and Cliffs each evoke a sense of adventure and lifestyle, making it the perfect complement to introduce a line of outerwear products. We are confident that our dedication to comfort, affordability, and timeless style will translate seamlessly into this new venture, providing our customers with a complete head-to-toe experience they can rely on."