White Stuff introducing sustainable denim

Fashion and lifestyle brand White Stuff will launch a new range of jeans with a conscience for autumn/winter 2019 as part of its strategy to protect the environment.

In partnership with Saitex, one of the cleanest and most sustainable factories in the world, White Stuff is going to introduce new men’s and women’s denim styles into its autumn/winter 2019.

For women, there will be three core styles, skinny, straight and girlfriend, while men will have two core styles, straight and slim as part of its ‘Reduce, Reuse, Rethink Denim’ strategy.

All of the jeans have been crafted using only a fraction of the water and energy used in conventional methods, with each pair of jeans made using 98 percent recycled water, before being 85 percent air-dried using the heat from the factory floor to further reduce energy consumption.

In addition to saving water and electricity, the jeans also prevent environmental pollution as toxic by-products are used to make bricks for building projects within the local community.

White Stuff ethical sourcing and product sustainability manager, Amanda Bunting said in a statement: “We are working hard to improve the way we produce our garments and reduce our environmental impact. While our full denim collection is made using water-reducing methods, we are particularly excited to be partnering with Saitex to manufacture five of our most popular styles in their ground-breaking factory.

“This is just the beginning for us, and we look forward to working with them further as part of our commitment to becoming a more sustainable brand.”

White Stuff’s denim collection with a conscious launches in select shops and online from October.

Established in 1985, White Stuff is a multichannel fashion and lifestyle brand with 124 shops and 27 concessions in the UK. Internationally, there are 8 shops and 11 concessions in Germany, as well as 6 concessions in Belgium. The company also has 355 UK and 411 International wholesale stockists.

Image: courtesy of White Stuff