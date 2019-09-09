White Stuff launches collection with Eve Campbell

Fashion and lifestyle retailer White Stuff has launched a new womenswear collection with Glasgow School of Art graduate Eve Campbell for autumn/winter 2019, as part of its ‘Nurtures Talent’ initiative, which highlights up-and-coming designers.

Campbell’s “bold and fresh prints” inspired by Scottish nature caught the eye of the White Stuff design team at her Glasgow of Art graduate show in 2018 and led to the two collaborating on a 14-piece womenswear collection featuring a rich, tonal colour palette reminiscent of the mosses, rocks and plants that reside in this harsh but beautiful Scottish ‘tundra’.

The collection comprises of a variety of 14 patterned and plain pieces from dresses, skirts and trousers to jumpers, cardigans and tops, and is available in selected stores and online at WhiteStuff.co.uk, with highlights including an abstract graphic print knee-length dress, a colourblock, soft and lightweight ‘Cuddle’ cardigan, and the relaxed fit Agnes top.

Ahead of the launch, FashionUnited chatted with Eve Campbell about the inspiration behind the collection, her favourite pieces, how she creates her prints, as well as what she learnt from the whole design process, seeing her prints come to live in the White Stuff collection.

Eve Campbell discusses her White Stuff collaboration with FashionUnited

How did the collaboration with White Stuff come about?

After graduating from the Glasgow School of Art in 2018 I showcased my prints, along with hundreds of other new textile graduates, at New Designers in London. Whilst there, my work caught the eye of the White Stuff design team. They are always looking to discover new designers and celebrate the work of up-and-coming creative talent, so I was over the moon to be spotted!

What inspired your White Stuff collection?

In my work, I try to capture the transient nature of surface and form on the boundary between land and shore on Scotland’s West Coast. My designs, which are created using paper stencilling and screen-printing techniques, reflect the microcosms of colour, pattern, shape and texture to be found in this special place.

How do you feel now the collection has launched?

I’ve loved seeing how my designs have been used to create a fashion collection and it is a wonderful feeling to see the products launch in White Stuff shops as well as online. It is great to see the shapes, textures and colours that were once being created on my print table come to life as garments for anyone to enjoy wearing.

What’s your favourite piece from the collection?

I’m a big fan of the Ida dress for its bold pattern. However, a top that can be worn every day or dressed up is a must-have for me and the Agnes top does just that. This print has intricate detail yet there is still a simplicity to the pattern, which was initially created through lino cutting, followed by overlaying larger bold shapes. I love wearing colour and this top, with its contrasting yellow and purple tones, will help brighten up my wardrobe this autumn/winter.

What did you learn from the collaboration?

From my time at art school I’m used to being in control of the whole creative process – from concept design to production of the final piece. The collaboration with White Stuff has taught me how important it is to have trust in the collaborative process and to work with others to take your ideas forward.

Were there any challenges?

The importance of having strong sketchbooks with an abundance of drawings and research has been reinforced during this collaboration. This is where all my designs start and with a jam-packed sketchbook you are more likely to create unique and imaginative designs. Allowing ideas to flow freely keeps you inspired and helps you move forward.

The White Stuff x Eve Campbell is available now in select stores and online, with prices ranging from 32.50 pounds for a silk scarf to 110 pounds for a moleskin coat.

Images: courtesy of White Stuff