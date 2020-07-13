Fashionunited
 
White Stuff launches sustainable bag with Roka
White Stuff launches sustainable bag with Roka

Danielle Wightman-Stone
British fashion and lifestyle brand White Stuff is pushing forward with its sustainability efforts with a collaborative partnership with British brand Roka on a limited edition bag collaboration.

Roka, known for championing vegan, animal-friendly and sustainable accessories, has collaborated with the White Stuff on a sustainable bag, the Kennington Crossbody, made with matte nylon and triple-coated weather-proof canvas.

Launching on July 20, the ethically produced, vegan and animal-friendly versatile crossbody satchel style bag will be available in four colourways - navy blue, khaki green, mustard yellow and orange.

The bag has been designed to be “ageless and unisex,” explained the White Stuff, as well as being lightweight, durable and water-resistant, to make it the “perfect on-the-go partner for city and countryside dwellers alike”.

White Stuff x Roka Kennington Satchel will retail for 45 pounds and will be available at White Stuff’s website and in select stores.

Images: courtesy of White Stuff
