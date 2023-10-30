White Stuff partners with Thrift+

Fashion and lifestyle retailer White Stuff is teaming up with pre-loved fashion marketplace Thrift+ to allow customers to “rehome old clothes”.

The new service, available in White Stuff stores and online, allows customers to donate and resell unwanted clothes using a co-branded Thrift+ bag to send their old clothes from any brand to Thrift+.

In return, customers will be given 10 pounds off their next White Stuff purchase when they spend more than 30 pounds when Thrift+ receives the donated items.

They will also gain credits when their items sell via the marketplace, which can be used to buy other pre-loved clothes on the Thrift+ platform or donated to charity.

Jo Jenkins, chief executive of White Stuff, said in a statement: “We’re excited to be announcing Thrift+ as our official reselling partner. This is an important part of our ongoing commitment to reducing our impact on the environment, and we hope customers find it to be a really easy and rewarding way to give their old clothes a new home.”

Joe Metcalfe, founder of Thrift+, added: “We're delighted to be supporting White Stuff to offer a truly seamless fashion take-back service for their customers. This is another important step on our mission to end fashion waste.”

To mark the launch, White Stuff will give out the co-branded bags for free in-store and online with every order until November 1, after which they will be available permanently at 10 pence per bag, with proceeds going to the White Stuff Foundation.