White Stuff unveils 100 percent recycled insulation jackets

Fashion and lifestyle brand White Stuff is incorporating four different jackets into its new autumn/winter 2019 womenswear collection, which have been made using insulation that is 100 percent recycled from up to 10 plastic bottles.

The move, part of the brands journey to becoming a more sustainable brand, introduces a lightweight and “super warm” insulation to its jackets, whilst the method of recycling consumes “less energy, less water and uses fewer natural resources, making it a winner all round,” added the White Stuff.

The featured recycled jacket will be the Burston 4-in-1 Jacket, designed to be multi-functional, ensuring its wearability throughout the season. In warmer months, the hood and sleeves can be unzipped, turning the jacket to a gilet with a detachable hood. It also comes in two colourways and is reversible with a pattern on one side and a plain colour on the other.

Other products in the collection include the navy Ashwater Jacket which cinches in at the waist and the lengthier Fernhurst Coat which has a smooth, matte finish and multiple pockets, making it highly functional but with a fashionable feel.

The new outerwear range launches in select White Stuff shops and online this September.

Images: courtesy of White Stuff