White Stuff unveils sustainability plans for AW19

Fashion and lifestyle brand White Stuff has stated that it is committing to using only sustainably sourced cotton by 2024, as part of its ‘Doing Good Stuff’ sustainability plans.

The move is part of the British retailer’s plans to become a more sustainable brand, and will see it launching a number of product ranges for autumn/winter 2019 that will encompass its new sustainable strategy that includes creating garments in a more innovative environmentally friendly way, as well as increasing its use of recycled materials.

Amanda Bunting, ethical sourcing and product sustainability manager at White Stuff, said in a statement: “We want to make a meaningful difference to the world and are working hard to improve the ways in which we produce our garments to reduce our environmental impact.”

One of its main goals is its commitment to sourcing only sustainable cotton by 2024, which it states will be achieved by working closely with its suppliers to move towards organic and Fairtrade sources and has signed a three-year Fairtrade commitment to source cotton in an ethical way.

“White Stuff doesn’t just want feel-good fabrics, but ones that do good, too,” explained the retailer.

The Fairtrade Sourced Cotton collection launching in autumn/winter 2019 will ensure that the farmers who sow, grow and harvest the raw cotton for the White Stuff will earn a fair price for their cotton and a Fairtrade Premium to invest in improving their communities.

White Stuff commits to fair-trade sourced cotton as part of plans to become a more sustainable brand

This autumn/winter 2019, will also see the launch of the brand’s new range of sustainable denim in partnership with Saitex, one of the cleanest and most sustainable factories in the world. The collection will feature three core styles - skinny, straight and girlfriend - into its womenswear range, and two core styles - straight and slim - into its menswear range, each pair has been crafted using only a fraction of the water and energy used in conventional methods.

As part of the manufacturing process, each pair of jeans is made using 98 percent recycled water, before being 85 percent air-dried using the heat from the factory floor to further reduce energy consumption. In addition to saving water and electricity, the jeans also prevent environmental pollution as toxic by-products are used to make bricks for building projects within the local community.

Bunting added: “We are working hard to improve the way we produce our garments and reduce our environmental impact. While our full denim collection is made using water-reducing methods, we are particularly excited to be partnering with Saitex to manufacture five of our most popular styles in their ground-breaking factory.”

White Stuff to introduce 100 percent recycled insulation jackets

The final project unveiled on its road to becoming a more sustainable brand is the introduction of 100 percent recycled insulation jackets into its womenswear range. The British lifestyle retailer will be adding four different jackets for women that are each made using insulation that is 100 percent recycled from up to 10 plastic bottles.

“Recycling in this way consumes less energy, less water and uses fewer natural resources,” added the White Stuff. “In addition, the insulation is lightweight and super warm, so it’s a winner all round.”

White Stuff’s autumn/winter sustainable collections launch from September.

Images: courtesy of White Stuff - spring/summer 2019