Whoop unveils first fashion line with Samuel Ross

In January, Whoop, the wearable tracker, named British fashion designer Samuel Ross, best known for founding the luxury streetwear label A-Cold-Wall*, as creative director of a new multiyear collaborative project with his design studio SR_A to reimagine the Whoop brand as elevated high-fashion athleisurewear.

The result is a “technical garment system” for men and women built for low-light performance and urban training environments, as Whoop looks to evolve from a performance technology brand into a “true lifestyle brand” by integrating the Whoop device into fitness apparel.

The debut Whoop x SR_A collection is called ‘Project Terrain Layer 1’ and is described as a “wearable system built for exploration,” featuring pieces designed to support movement and elevate performance across conditions, including shorts, baselayers, and running jackets

Whoop x SR_A collection Credits: Whoop

Whoop states that the apparel is “designed as a unified system, each piece integrates the Whoop device intentionally and visibly, transforming it from something worn discreetly into a central design element,” while SR_A’s architectural sportswear signature and innovative material development elevate the “form and function” of the pieces.

The all-black garments also showcase innovations like reflective patches for visibility when running, bonded construction for durability, sleeve windows to view the Whoop device, and a removable ‘Any-Wear Pod’ for wearers to clip the Whoop for off-wrist data capture. The outerwear also incorporates unique graphics and perforations to subtly draw the eye to the Whoop device, utilising 3M and Reflective Flex to enhance visibility when in darker elements.

Whoop x SR_A collection Credits: Whoop

Samuel Ross, global creative director of Whoop x SR_A, said in a statement: “Over the years, I’ve had a deep love for Whoop and their excellency in design, and with Project Terrain I wanted to hone in on the mutual feeling you get when you meet another Whoop user.

“I wanted to make sure we were creating pieces that were intentional with their visibility of Whoop and created a new identity of what it means to be wearing Whoop. In the end, it becomes its own visual language of hardware with a beautiful design that is rooted in high-performance first.”

Whoop moves to become a full lifestyle brand with high-fashion athleisurewear designed by Samuel Ross

Whoop x SR_A collection Credits: Whoop

Highlights for women include a two-layer performance sports bra, designed with bonded side seams to reduce friction and create a smooth, supportive, close-to-body fit, alongside performance shorts made from soft, squat-proof fabric with subtle reflective detailing, and a technical running jacket, featuring a defined cinched waist and wrist window for device visibility, as well as a packable hood for all-weather fitness.

For men, there is a muscle long-sleeve compressive top constructed from lightweight stretch fabric designed to move “naturally with the body,” a pair of high-performance shorts featuring an inner stretch compression liner and outer high-lustre woven shell for structure and mobility, and a fully bonded running jacket engineered for low-light training with 360° reflectivity.

There are also limited-edition bands compatible with the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG, which have also been “engineered for low-light conditions,” featuring a raised weave with highly reflective graphic detailing, along with a new jacquard construction and clasps customised with the Whoop x SR_A logos.

Whoop x SR_A collection Credits: Whoop

Will Ahmed, founder and chief executive of Whoop, added: “Project Terrain is the most ambitious and innovative collaboration Whoop has ever undertaken. The capsule that Samuel developed marks our evolution from a performance technology built for athletes into a true lifestyle brand that sets the standard for modern discipline.”

The Whoop x SR_A collection is available to Whoop members via the brand’s website, with prices ranging from 79 to 220 US dollars.

Whoop announces 2026 hiring plans to scale platform globally

The collection comes as Whoop announces plans to add 600 roles to the company as it scales its wearable health platform globally. The roles will be across software, research and design, hardware, product, and marketing to support the company as it enters its next phase of growth.

The majority of new roles will be based at the company’s Boston headquarters, with additional hiring across North America, Europe, the GCC (which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates), and Asia.

Ahmed added: “Right now, companies are debating whether to hire more people or just invest in AI. We are doing both. We are doubling down on exceptional talent and doubling down on world-class AI tools because the combination is what wins. Health monitoring is becoming one of the most important platforms in the world, and Whoop intends to own the category.”