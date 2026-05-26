Why Gen X may actually be more sustainable than Gen Z

Many assume that Gen Z is the most "woke" and environmentally conscious generation, and, for the most part, they are not wrong. A study by Deloitte found that those born between 1997 and 2012 are more likely to adopt sustainable habits than older demographics, from avoiding traveling by plane to embracing vegan or vegetarian diets and steering clear of fast fashion. Similarly, research from First Insight found that nearly three-quarters of Gen Z consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products, budget permitting, of course.

However, perception and purchasing habits don't always align. Gen Z already commands significant global buying power, expected to reach 12 trillion dollars by 2030, and spends an average of 6,700 dollars annually, more than older generations. According to YouGov, shoppers aged 18 to 27 made roughly 62 percent of their general merchandise purchases in physical stores last year and are twice as likely as older consumers to visit clothing stores every month. So, this begs the question: are they really as sustainable as we think?

To find out, packaging company Arka analyzed purchasing motivations across generations, examining shopping behaviors, buying triggers, and consumer influence channels to determine which age group is actually the most sustainable and how generational habits shape environmental impact. Here, we share their findings below, divided by demographic.

Gen Alpha (2010 - 2024)

The youngest generation to enter the market, Gen Alpha, already accounts for 28 billion dollars in direct spending annually, in addition to purchases made by parents, family, and caregivers. While Gen Alpha does share some of the social media shopping habits trends with Gen Z (think TikTok and YouTube), most of their brand discovery is actually occurring via gaming, with Roblox, Fortnite, and streaming influencers being popular. As such, many legacy brands are struggling to adapt to these changing preferences even more than they're struggling with Gen Z.

Core buying motivators: play, identity, co-creation.

Gen Z (1997 - 2012)

While Gen Z is gaining a bigger share of spending power, it is still less than that of its previous generations, according to Arka. Gen Z's lower purchasing power has contributed to a shopping culture that is centered around balancing affordability with aspiration, often combining thrifted fashion with occasional luxury investments. Despite the apparent contradiction, many consumers in this demographic associate premium and designer brands with better craftsmanship, quality, and longevity. Similar to Gen Alpha, their consumption patterns are also strongly influenced by social media platforms and the constant cycle of emerging micro-trends.

Core buying motivators: authenticity, uniqueness, sustainability.

Millennials (1981 - 1996)

Millennials share Gen Z's interest in luxury products, but their motivations differ slightly. Rather than focusing primarily on longevity, many Millennials see premium purchases as investment pieces or symbols of achievement. Self-rewarding behavior is particularly common within this demographic, with consumers often justifying purchases as a celebration of milestones or hard work. Their purchasing decisions are also uniquely shaped by nostalgia, a factor that carries less influence among other generations.

Core buying motivators: self-rewarding, investment pieces, quality, and story.

Gen X (1965 - 1980)

Although recycling and sustainability trends are often linked to Gen Z, Gen X is actually the generation that shows the strongest commitment to sustainable practices, according to Arka. More than a third actively recycle or upcycle items, compared to just under a quarter of Gen Z consumers. Rather than chasing fast-moving trends, Gen X shoppers tend to prioritize dependable brands, researching products through physical stores, websites, and email newsletters. Their purchases are typically motivated by practical needs, such as travel, replacing durable goods, or upgrading items for family life.

Core buying motivators: reliability, service, pragmatic premium.

Baby Boomers (1946 - 1946)

Across all the generations, Baby Boomers are the easiest to predict as shoppers, in part because their preferences helped shape many of today's brands in the first place. They tend to be slow to embrace change, remaining loyal and sticking with familiar names once they trust the quality or find the buying process convenient. Like Millennials, they also respond well to loyalty programs, which reinforce their attachment to the brands they already favor.

Core buying motivators: trust, heritage, quality assurance.

"Sustainability isn't one-size-fits-all, and the data proves it," commented the sustainability consultant at Arka. "Gen X quietly leads the trend, with the majority of the generation in the US and Europe supporting the recycling efforts. Gen Z earns the green headlines, but their eco-choices are often budget-driven, not purely values-based. Brands getting this right speak to Gen X through function and reliability, and to Gen Z through proof and transparency. Same destination, completely different roads."