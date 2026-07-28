Why Pacsun is investing in women's soccer fandom

With global women's sports revenue on track to top 3 billion dollars this year, retailers are racing to stake a claim in the fandom. Pacsun's entry is a four-piece capsule with Angel City Football Club, out now.

The specialty retailer unveiled the collection on Saturday, featuring a striped long-sleeve polo jersey, graphic tee, fleece sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, priced from 40 to 70 dollars and built in soft neutrals and the club's signature sol rosa. Designed to carry from the stands to the street, it is fronted by Angel City defender and U.S. Women's National Team member Gisele Thompson, and is available in select Pacsun stores and online.

Gisele Thompson wearing Pacsun x Angel City FC Collection Credits: Pacsun

Sport is one of Pacsun's four brand pillars, and chief merchandising officer Richard Cox framed the deal as a way to translate the momentum of women's soccer into fashion, while investing in its shared Los Angeles community.

"Angel City FC represents the kind of cultural influence and community leadership we want to champion," said Cox. "As women's soccer continues to inspire a new generation, we're excited to translate that momentum into fashion rooted in youth self-expression. We're equally grateful that this partnership allows us to invest in creative opportunities for young people across our shared Los Angeles community."

Gisele Thompson wearing Pacsun x Angel City FC Collection Credits: PacSun

That momentum is measurable

The NWSL logged a record 2.62 billion total minutes viewed last season, its TikTok following doubled with engagement up 68 percent, and its audience of women aged 18 to 34 on ESPN reportedly grew 30 percent year over year.

Deloitte projects global women's elite sports revenue to reach at least 3 billion dollars in 2026, a 340 percent increase since 2022, with commercial revenue — sponsorships, partnerships and merchandising — the largest driver at 45 percent.

Gisele Thompson wearing Pacsun x Angel City FC Collection Credits: Pacsun

Funding tied to the partnership supports Angel City's education pillar and Las Fotos Project, a nonprofit mentoring teenage girls and gender-expansive youth through photography.

"Angel City has always believed that fandom extends far beyond the pitch, and this collection offers our community an exciting new way to express their connection to the club," said Jesse Smith Thomas, senior director of partnership marketing at Angel City FC. "Pacsun shares our understanding of sport's powerful influence across fashion, culture, and community, which made this collaboration feel incredibly natural. With Gisele fronting the campaign, the collection beautifully captures the confidence and individuality of our players and fans, along with the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles."

Angel City, entering its fifth NWSL season at BMO Stadium, was co-founded by Natalie Portman, Julie Uhrman and Kara Nortman, and is controlled by Willow Bay and Bob Iger.