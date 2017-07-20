Why summertime is the ideal time to revamp your CV and get ready for the new job opportunities in September

It’s nearly the end of July, the end of term for parents and students, and for many of us, the end of a long run of work since Christmas. The summer holidays are nearly here, and most people are looking forward to some relaxation time and a break from the daily routine, whether that involves clubbing in Ibiza, surfing in Cornwall or a relaxing staycation in the garden at home.

Sally Blaxall, Director QHQ says: “Summer is the perfect time to spend some time re-evaluating your career goals, thinking about where you want to work next, and for updating your CV in time for the flurry of new job adverts that tend to be published in early September. Unless of course, you are looking for temporary work as a garment technologist, in which case summer is a very busy time as many companies need holiday cover.”

Despite the recent general election plus uncertainty over Brexit, with related political turmoil, the UK currently has a very strong job market. Figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal UK unemployment fell by 64,000 to 1.49m in the quarter to May 2017, with the unemployment rate falling by 0.2% to 4.5%, the lowest rate since records began in 1975.

Meanwhile, the UK’s employment rate rose by 0.3% on the quarter to a record high of 74.9%. This means that the UK’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been for 40 years.

Sally says: “We know that companies often wait until after the summer holidays to advertise their new positions, as potentially they could miss out on the best candidates seeing their adverts. From a candidates point of view, summer is a great time to brush up your CV, and update your Linkedin profile. Add any new skills or experience you have gained and make sure your training is bang up to date. Spend some time researching brands or companies you would like to work for and keep an eye on where they advertise. Many of our clients look to recruit new staff in September - it’s the start of a really busy period for us, which runs through until Christmas. QHQ always welcomes lots of new clients and candidates on to our books after the summer, it’s an exciting time for the industry.”

