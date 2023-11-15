Wili marks debut in luxury segment with first collection drop

New York-based ready-to-wear brand Wili launched its debut collection earlier today.

The women's statement-wear brand has officially entered the luxury segment, with its first collection featuring a blend of bold colors, striking silhouettes, and everyday pieces inspired by the city's runways and streets.

Founder and creative director Kaitlin Peña said in a statement: "With this collection, and really Wili as a whole, we reimagine what everyday wear means. I'm inspired by color and eye-catching silhouettes, but I'm also picky about how my clothes feel. This collection takes closet staples and fuses them with character."

Wili's first collection focuses on luxurious fabrics and flawless craftsmanship, embodying the brand's ethos of infusing high artistry into daily attire. The brand, established in the city, maintains a commitment to ethical and sustainable production practices.

"Fashion should be empowering for everyone involved, which is why our pieces are made ethically here in New York, and we've sourced sustainable fabric from some of the top mills in Europe," added Peña.

The brand's name honors the founder and creative director's parents, with 'Wi' stemming from her father's name, who taught her how to sew, and 'Li' from her mother, who instilled in her a love of fashion.

Available online at houseofwili.com, prices for the collection start at 400 US dollars.

Credits: Wili

