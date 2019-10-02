Will Smith launches ‘Bel-Air Athletics’ collection

Actor Will Smith has launched a new sportswear apparel line, ‘Bel-Air Athletics’ inspired by his hit US sitcom ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’.

Smith took to Instagram to launch the limited-edition ‘Fresh Prince’ inspired merchandise, stating: “I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. NEW @FRESHPRINCE MERCH!”

The 26-piece collection has been inspired by Bel-Air Academy, the fictional prep school that Smith attended in the TV show, and features graphic T-shirts, tracksuit, hoodie, socks, shorts, caps, a basketball and even a Smith-shaped air freshener.

Highlights include burgundy and gold T-shirts featuring the Bel-Air Athletics gym-logo, an academy track jacket that is fully reversible, navy on one side, signature Bel-Air paisley print on the other, and there are T-shirts with UV reactive ‘Will Power’ cartoon graphic, which changes Smith’s uniform from home to away when exposed to sunshine.

The Bel-Air Athletics collection is only available until October 14, with prices ranging from 6 pounds to 185 pounds (6 to 200 US dollars).