William and Son debuts TV advert

Mayfair-based department store William and Son has launched its first-ever television campaign to be broadcast on Sky AdSmart, as it looks to create “large scale brand awareness”.

The ‘From The Heart of Mayfair’ TV advert was shot in their two-story Mayfair flagship store on Bruton Street. The brand worked with Sky on the advert to target niche audiences based on a large number of household attributes including Experian Mosaics and affluence levels.

The 30-second advert will be broadcast on the Sky AdSmart platform and will share the brand’s “distinctive and definitively British take on the finest things in life” which are brought to life from its Mayfair department store.

The campaign will be viewable through Sky+ HD boxes to the homes of 84,000 households in the UK with a target impression figure of 600,000, as well as on the brand’s social media channels.

Commenting on its first television advertising in the company's history, William Asprey, William and Son chairman and founder, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with Sky AdSmart for the first time in our history to launch our debut television advert. William and Son as a brand has a commitment to excellence and authenticity, in all its forms which we wanted to showcase by shooting our first ever television advert within our Bruton Street store in Mayfair.”

Founded in 1999 by William Asprey, a seventh-generation member of the Asprey family, William and Son is a brand that is dedicated to using the highest quality British craftsmanship and materials, which led it to earn a Royal Warrant. This can be found within all departments at William and Son including leather goods, silverware, fine jewellery, timepieces clothing, homeware and accessories for the field.

Images: courtesy of William and Son