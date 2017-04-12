William and Sterling hits Kickstarter goal

Swedish fashion sock start-up William and Sterling has reached its full Kickstarter funding in less than 48 hours, after receiving more than 1,000 individual pledges.

The sock brand specialises in designing and developing innovative ‘No-Show’ socks, which feature an eco-friendly silicone solution in the heel, and have been specifically developed to adapt to the foot and stay up the whole day. In addition, the socks also use a patented antimicrobial solution, to prevent bad odours.

William and Sterling was asking for 100,000 Swedish Krona, which is around 8,800 pounds or 11,000 dollars, to launch its first collection of functional ‘No-show’ socks, and within 48 hours the target had been smashed following pledges from Sweden, the UK, Australia, and the biggest backing coming from the US.

Philip Abedian, co-founder of William and Sterling said: "We are very pleased and overwhelmed with the interest for our No-Show socks on Kickstarter as well as from distributors who have reached out to us.

“We are confident that the sock-less trend is growing and we are preparing to launch the product fully in North America and Australia in Q3, and later go into specific Asian markets in Q4 2017.”

Abedian added: "After the successful launch, where we achieved our funding goal in less than 48 hours, we anticipate to be able to raise approximately 100,000 US dollars in crowd funding capital before the Kickstarter campaign is over on May 8, 2017.”

The excess funds William and Sterling raises through the campaign will be used for marketing and global expansion, said the brand, including funding an exhibition at the Premium fashion fair in Berlin in July.

Images: courtesy of William and Sterling