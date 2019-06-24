William Fox & Son's brings back menswear

William Fox & Sons, a boutique menswear brand, founded in London in 1913, will be bringing back menswear for summer and fall 2019, with the collection set to premiere on the brand's website, williamfoxandsons.com. The company is run by William Fox and his three sons. The brand specialized in men's clothing and sporting goods for decades. Nowadays, the product line has expanded to footwear, bags, and women clothing.

A minimalist tone embodies the William Fox & Sons 2019 collection with simple yet beautiful structured designs, unique pieces exuding modernity and classic. The unique icon of a yellow fox with flashes of black sketches is one of the key design elements, carrying the desire to be smart and classic.

The collection also got the man-flower reboot off to a good start: graphic floral motifs splattered with paintbrush strokes on shirts and grey marl blazers. The heritage shop also produces brogue styles with a contrasting rubber wedge sole that holds on to all the details of the classic brogue shoe.

"Our philosophy is to give a touch of romance in people's clothing," said Alexander Ye, chief designer at William Fox & Sons, in a statement. "Our brand has never really been about fashion itself, and it has always been about being your true self. I want to allow people to wear something chic and relaxed, yet distinct. This is about wearing what you love and being at your most confident state of mind."

As the menswear market is one of the fastest growing sectors in the fashion industry right now, William Fox & Son's renewed focus on menswear will be a revenue driver. As customers also like brands with a history, William Fox & Son's ability to withstand the test of time since the 1800s will be sure to grab at consumers.

photo: via PR Newswire