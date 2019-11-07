William Morris London launches gallery eyewear collection

British eyewear brand William Morris London has launched an exclusive collection with the William Morris Gallery featuring 12 of the most popular William Morris prints from 1880 to 1905.

The Gallery Collection, described as where “British art meets craft,” consists of 12 contemporary optical frames, designed for both men and women, crafted from metal and acetate with the statement William Morris prints intricately featured on the inside of the arms through to the temple tips.

The 12 archive prints featured in the collection are: Poppy (1880), Riverwind (1881-83), Brother Rabbit (1882), The Strawberry Thief (1883), Corncockle (1883), Lodden (1884), Wandle (1884), Willow Bough (1887), Golden Lily (1897), Seaweed (1901), Bourne (1905) and Millefleurs (1914).

Each frame is sold with a matching print, magnetic flat-folding case and co-ordinating polishing cloth, and a percentage of each sale will be donated to the William Morris Gallery to help continue its important work of art preservation and education.

William Morris London founder Robert William Morris said in a statement: “For over twenty years I have been asked if we are connected with William Morris, the designer and I am delighted that through the William Morris Gallery Collection we can now officially claim our place in the great British heritage design tradition that is the original William Morris.”

The William Morris Gallery Collection by William Morris will retail at 179 pounds and includes cat-eye styles, hexagon and circular frames, as well as square styles with acetate rims and metal temples.

Images: courtesy of William Morris London