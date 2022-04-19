William Murray Golf launches first-ever women’s collection

William Murray Golf, the golf apparel line inspired by Bill Murray and his brothers, has launched its first-ever women’s collection, following the success of its men’s offering.

The women’s apparel has been driven by “mass consumer demand,” explains William Murray Golf, and features styles designed for on and off the golf course, inspired by classic silhouettes found in golf and tennis, including polos, dresses, skirts, shorts, pullover jackets, and accessories.

Image: William Murray Golf

Each style is available in various "eye-catching" colours and patterns with moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant jersey fabrics, buttery soft 4-way stretch and UPF50+ sun protection. In addition, all the dresses and skirts also feature invisible pockets to store golf and tennis balls.

Kerry Michaels, chief executive and co-founder of William Murray Golf, said in a statement: “From the beginning, William Murray Golf has been about making the game more approachable and inclusive and now we get to extend that to our female audience.

“Our women's collection has been a long time in the making, and we're excited to offer thoughtfully created designs with our standard William Murray Golf flair. This line is about looking your best, so you feel confident doing all the things. It's not about your score or where you tee the ball from. We want women to get out there, look the part and have a great time.”

William Murray Golf launched in 2016 and has become known for its light-hearted approach, with its contemporary and vibrant collections embodying the notion that life and golf don't always have to be taken so seriously. The new women’s apparel collection is available in sizes XS-XXL with prices ranging from 45 to 128 US dollars.

Image: William Murray Golf

Image: William Murray Golf

Image: William Murray Golf