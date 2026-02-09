Willy Chavarria launches evergreen ‘Big Willy’ collection

American fashion designer Willy Chavarria has launched an evergreen diffusion line called ‘Big Willy’ to offer premium classics to a wider audience.

In a statement, Chavarria said: “Big Willy is not an offshoot of the brand. It is an extension and the heart of what I do. This collection is rooted in the clothes we grew up in and the pieces we still rely on every day. The ones that move with us through work, travel, family, love, and survival.

“Big Willy takes those familiar forms and rebuilds them with intention: better materials, refined construction, and silhouettes shaped by years of lived experience and design discipline.”

Willy Chavarria’s ‘Big Willy’ collection Credits: Willy Chavarria

First seen in Paris during his autumn/winter 2026 catwalk showcase, the ‘Big Willy’ collection is infused with Chavarri’s “energy and humour,” offering khaki and black chinos, matching workwear shirts, bomber jackets, and Sutton coach jackets, all finished with the new ‘Big Willy’ logo.

Designed to offer Chavarria’s design codes as essentials without diluting its values, the items feature convertible accents, such as magnetic security tags that become pendants and removable sale labels, which add cheeky details that are nods to familiar tropes of class and access.

Willy Chavarria’s ‘Big Willy’ collection Credits: Willy Chavarria

Chavarria added: “I believe good design should not be reserved for a few. Big Willy is my commitment to making the Willy Chavarria design language available at a more democratic price point, without sacrificing quality, integrity, or soul.

“Every garment reflects the same values that guide my runway collections: respect for the body, attention to proportion, and clothing that carries dignity.”

Willy Chavarria’s ‘Big Willy’ collection Credits: Willy Chavarria

Willy Chavarria’s ‘Big Willy’ collection Credits: Willy Chavarria