Wimbledon reports an uplift in retail sales from the US

With the Wimbledon tennis championships in full swing, the All England Lawn Tennis Club have reported that its 2022 tennis-inspired athleisurewear collection is already outperforming previous years, particularly in the US market.

The 2022 Wimbledon collection features performance wear and lifestyle wear and has seen a 187 percent uplift in retail sales from the US market compared to the same time last year.

The collection designed in-house includes polo shirts, training tops, skirts, silk ties, UK-sourced Panama hats, as well as the souvenir limited-edition Centre Court centenary Wimbledon Championships towel.

American fans have loved the quintessentially British products, explains Wimbledon, with the uplift in US sales being led by the Centre Court centenary capsule collection, which includes coffee mugs, silk scarfs, pocket squares, and the now sold-out tea towel showcasing artwork that celebrates Centre Court’s 100 years.

Image: Wimbledon

The increase in sales has been linked to Wimbledon introducing an internationalisation tool this year as part of its broader business plan to expand its appeal and grow new audiences beyond the UK.

The tool allows people to shop in their local currency, use local payment methods and provides complete transparency on final transaction costings and has helped increase international sales by 101 percent, versus the same period last year.

David Hewitt, head of retail at the All England Club, said in a statement: “We’re constantly ‘In Pursuit of Greatness’ when it comes to our retail line, and the new updates and additions this year are no different. Our apparel is going from strength to strength, and so it was important for us to make the collection far more accessible to everyone, so that they can enjoy it as much as we do.”