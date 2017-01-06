Win tickets for the Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam

2017 is off to a fashionable start as The Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam (MBFWA) is set to transform Amsterdam's Westergasfabriek into the leading fashion spectacle of the year. Running from January 26th and 29th, designers such as Said Mahrouf, Alexandra Frida and Liselore Frowijn will take to the catwalk to show off their latest collections.

And the best news of all? YOU have the chance to be a part of it all!

Attend Spijkers en Spijkers' AW 17 catwalk show

Mark the 28th of January in your calendar as you could be the lucky winner selected to attend the runway show of Spijkers en Spijkers that day! Since we believe fashion is more fun together/sharing is caring, we have 2 tickets to the event waiting for you and your best friend. Interested in participating? Then all you need to do is:

Participate via Facebook

Visit our Facebook page

page Like our facebook page

& tell us: Who deserves to go to the MBFWA with you and why? Do this before 20th of January, 11.00 am (CET)

Instagram is more your thing? No worries! You can also enter the challenge via Instagram.

Participate via Instagram

Go to Fashionunitedhq on instagram

on instagram Follow us on instagram

& tell us: Who deserves to go to the MBFWA with you and why? Do this before 20th January at 11.00 am (CET)

Please note that you have to follow these steps in order to enter the competition. The participant with the most convincing comment wins. The winner will be notified on the 20th of January.

Visit the Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam