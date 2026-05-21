Winchester School of Art's 2026 graduate fashion show highlights innovation

Fashion design graduates from Winchester School of Art transformed Winchester Cathedral into a runway venue this week, presenting collections that combined historical references, digital design tools, and contemporary fashion experimentation during the school’s annual graduate showcase.

Held inside the cathedral’s nave, the 2026 Graduate Fashion Show featured collections from 25 final-year students, with 12 selected to advance to Graduate Fashion Week in London next month. According to organisers, the event marked the first time the cathedral had been used as the setting for the show, placing avant-garde student work against one of England’s best-known historic religious landmarks.

Winchester School of Art, part of the University of Southampton, said the showcase reflected both technical training and experimental approaches to fashion presentation. Matthew Coats, a former designer at Chanel under the late Karl Lagerfeld and now programme lead for Fashion Design at WSA, described the graduates’ work as “extremely high” in quality and said the cathedral setting provided “the perfect inspiring and impressive backdrop” for the collections.

For the first time, students also led the production of the event themselves. Show planner Grace Cowan said the presentation was intended as both a celebration and culmination of three years of work.

Several collections explored themes tied to technology, history, and identity. Graduate Jiaheng Liu, known professionally as Augustin, presented “Couture of Them,” a collection featuring 3D-printed accessories examining masculinity and technological evolution. Liu has been accepted into a master’s programme at Institut Français de la Mode in Paris.

Another student, Nuo Xu, whose collection “Suspended Memory” drew on Second World War heritage, brutalist architecture, and punk influences, will continue postgraduate study at London College of Fashion and has been recognised by Graduate Fashion Week as a “Talent of Tomorrow.”

The school also highlighted its increasing use of digital fashion tools, including the software platform CLO3D. Faculty members said students created digital avatars of themselves to test garment fit both physically and virtually, part of what the programme describes as an effort to combine traditional and AI-assisted fashion workflows.

Alongside the runway presentations, students participated in a research and archival project titled “Reimagining Sue Clowes,” developed with fashion historian Dr Shaun Cole. The initiative revisited the work of Sue Clowes, whose designs became closely associated with Culture Club and singer Boy George in the 1980s. Students reinterpreted garments from archival collections before producing original work inspired by Clowes’ style.

The showcase reflects a broader shift in fashion education, where graduate presentations increasingly serve as both artistic statements and professional launch platforms. Across the industry, fashion schools have expanded the use of digital prototyping, sustainability research, and interdisciplinary storytelling as emerging designers prepare for a changing luxury and retail landscape.