Winners of inaugural Miss Sixty Future Denim Lab Awards unveiled

The winners of the inaugural Miss Sixty Future Denim Lab Awards have been revealed. The initiative, held in collaboration with the University of the Arts London (UAL), Central Saint Martins (CSM), looks to acknowledge emerging names in circular denim design and research.

The Miss Sixty Future Denim Discovery Prize has been awarded to MA Fashion student Alexander Ziemba, while the recipient of the Miss Sixty Future Denim Design Prize is Shane Elias, a BA (Hons) Fashion Design: Communication student.

The winners were selected during a judging event where they presented their work to industry professionals at Miss Sixty, the British Fashion Council, and CSM, as well as denim specialist Paolo Fuligni and British journalist Katie Grand.

The award is embedded within CSM’s Material School, in the Future Denim Lab, which is part of a five-year partnership launched in 2025 between the university and Trendy International Group, developed alongside Miss Sixty.

The lab serves students through research-led teaching and experiential learning, with a focus on advancing circular denim systems.

In a statement, professor Rathna Ramanathan, provost of CSM and executive dean of global affairs, said: “The Future Denim Lab Awards celebrate a new generation of designers rethinking what denim can be.

“Through the lab and our partnership with Miss Sixty and Trendy International Group, students work on denim as both culture and system. The awards recognise experimentation and material thinking that can shift an industry.”