Winnie Harlow’s sun care brand debuts on QVC

Supermodel Winnie Harlow has launched her new suncare line, Cay Skin designed to keep “skin glowing and protected throughout the year,” on QVC.

Cay Skin’s inclusive beauty line features a range of sunscreens and skincare products, which are silicone-free, vegan, cruelty-free, reef-friendly, dermatologist-tested and formulated for all skin tones.

Harlow states the line puts “skin first,” and sets a new standard of daily suncare with a range of lightweight, formulas featuring gentle island-based ingredients and high-performance skincare actives, such as aloe vera leaf juice and seaweed extract, paying homage to the supermodel’s Jamaican heritage.

Highlights include the Isle Glow Face Moisturizer, which is silicone-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, a SPF face lotion and lip balm, a nourishing lip mask, body mist, oil and lotion, as well as a mineral suncream SPF.

"Cay Skin was created for diverse skin tones," said Harlow in a statement. "The line is inspired by the Jamaican beaches with a nod to my Jamaican heritage. I am excited to bring this line to the QVC customer and inspire them to look gorgeous and feel confident while protecting their skin."

Anna Baker, vice president of beauty and general merchandise manager of QVC, added: "Our beauty customers are women, over the age of 50, who value the importance of suncare and skincare. They want protective, skin-nourishing products that are easy to incorporate into their daily skin routines.

"Cay Skin proves that suncare does not need to be an extra step in your routine. Their products deliver daily suncare while protecting, nourishing and illuminating a wide range of skin tones, types and conditions. Winnie saw a need for these products and created them based on her own skin journey and we are excited to bring her innovation and story to our customers."