WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries to host first fashion show

The Golden State Valkyries, part of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), will host its first-ever fashion show, presented by beauty omnichannel retailer Sephora, which became the team’s sponsor in April.

In a statement, the WNBA team announced that the fashion show will celebrate the “intersection of basketball, fashion, and beauty culture,” featuring two pieces designed by Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes under the creative direction of Valkyries Collective member, stylist, and image consultant Brittany Hampton.

The show will take place on August 28 at ‘Above the Rim,’ a private space above the Chase Center, overlooking downtown San Francisco and the Bay, where the Valkyries play. The showcase will have a custom Sephora-branded catwalk and will feature 15 total pieces, 13 of which have been curated from multiple emerging and established designers, including Retired from Society, AuthMade, Dead Dirt, Ru by Rupal, and Kids of Immigrants. The pieces will then be available at Valkyries Shop from October.

Jess Smith, president of the Valkyries, said in a statement: "Fashion in sports isn't just about clothing; it's a powerful form of self-expression, a reflection of individual style and identity. But it's also a collective statement, a visual representation of the league's culture - bold, confident, and unapologetically authentic.

“For many, it helps tell the story of who these incredible athletes are, on and off the court, and has become part of connecting with fans and shaping the league's cultural footprint."

Commenting on being part of the show, Hayes added: “Fashion has been a huge part of my personal journey. It’s how I tell my story and shape my narrative without saying a word. As a professional athlete, people often see me in uniform, but style allows me to step outside of that and show different layers of who I am. It gives me confidence, it grounds me, and it reminds me that my identity is bigger than how I perform when I’m on the court.

“Valkyries Fashion Show means a lot to me because it gives women like me the platform to show that strength, creativity, and culture go hand in hand, and that’s powerful for the next generation to see the many forms self-expression can take.”

In April, Sephora signed a multiyear partnership with the Valkyries to become a founding partner of the WNBA team. The beauty retailer has the naming rights for the team’s 31,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art Oakland-based performance center, which was renamed the ‘Sephora Performance Center,’ alongside branded elements in the Chase Center, including a kiosk in the arena for fans to purchase beauty products and a branded DJ booth.