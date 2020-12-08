Wolf & Whistle unveils new recycled activewear line

Wolf & Whistle is helping care for the environment with a new collection of activewear. Made from recycled plastic bottles, the brand's new collection is aimed at helping consumers look and feel great while considering sustainability.

The line represents Wolf & Whistle's commitment to ethical manufacturing. The brand has partnered with Repreve to use polyester performance fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles. The fabric manufacturer has recycled over 10 billion plastic bottles to help reduce greenhouse gases and conserve water and energy during manufacturing.

The brand's Eco Activewear range is comprised of modern athleisure staples, including leggings, shorts tops, sports bras and a jumpsuit.