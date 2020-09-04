Wolford and Adidas team up on activewear collection

Sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with Wolford to create new seamless performance garments with all-day wearability for autumn/winter 2020.

The activewear collaboration will feature two capsule collections, Studio Motion and Sheer Motion, both of which will feature sleek and supportive performance pieces crafted with opaque and sheer knitting techniques.

The aim of the collections is to combine Wolford’s mastery of knitting capabilities and yarn with Adidas’ expertise in athlete performance and technical fabrics, as both brands look to “blend the best of both industries”. The collaboration means that Adidas is the first sportswear company to partner with Wolford.

Commenting on the collaboration, Silvia Azzali, Wolford’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement: “It has been a pleasure to work with such an amazing brand like Adidas, and have the opportunity to combine our feminine touch and comfortable second-skin-like clothes, with their knowledge and dedication to high-performance sportswear.

“Adidas and Wolford’s uncompromising ethos on quality, design and innovation have come together for a collection that will meet the desires of the most demanding, fashionable and active consumer thanks to the use of outlandish fibres as well as our most renowned knitting techniques.”

Wolford to launch activewear with Adidas for autumn/winter 2020

Josephine Aberg, vice president design women’s at Adidas, added: “In our ambition to redefine the use of knit in sportswear and to build on our cult favourites like Warpknit, Wolford, which has the best knitting capabilities in the market, Wolford emerged as the perfect partner to collaborate with on this luxurious collection.”

The collections are inspired by 80s and 90s sportswear, as well as luxury sheer and opaque knits that hug the body to create a feminine silhouette with maximum comfort and support, explained both brands, and each collection drop will feature completely seamless garments including three co-ordinated long sleeve top and legging sets and two bodysuit looks, all offering full coverage and a second-skin feel.

The combination of sheer and opaque knits, explains Wolford is to create pieces that can be worn during workouts and layered throughout the day, while also offering “unparalleled comfort and fit”.

Aberg, added: “Inspired by iconic shapewear silhouettes and the colour-blocking aesthetic of 80s and 90s sportswear, our ultimate goal was to create a feminine, performance-led range for the modern active woman, that makes the wearer feel strong and confident. We focused on innovative materials that perform first and foremost, as well as fresh design details that make a statement inside the studio and beyond.”

The first drop, Studio Motion, is launching November 2, 2020, and aims to push the boundaries of knitted design with intricate use of knitting techniques paired with metallic yarns to produce a high-shine finish, which is highlighted by fluid lines to complement the body’s curves and make the wearer stand out.

The second drop, Sheer Motion, launches on January 4, 2021, and takes inspiration from 90s styling, with a capsule set of coordinates that represents the “ultimate fusion” of Adidas’ sportswear innovation and Wolford’s sheer opaque premium technique.

The capsule continues the fluid line aesthetic from Studio Motion, however, each Sheer Motion piece uses micro detailing to offer a sheer look in areas where breathability is needed the most, while providing a modest, cut-out aesthetic. Thicker, tactically placed opaque knit panels reinforce areas that need more support and coverage, to highlight the body without distracting seams.

The first capsule collection Studio Motion will be available from November 2020, followed up by Sheer Motion in January 2021. Both will available for prelaunch exclusively from adidas.com and from Wolford stores and selected partners worldwide.

Images: courtesy of Wolford