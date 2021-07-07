Wolford teams up with Amina Muaddi on an exclusive collection

Skinwear and hosiery specialist Wolford has teamed up with shoe designer Amina Muaddi on a capsule collection “emphasising the beauty of the female body”.

The collection combines the precise fit and the skin-to-skin appeal of Wolford with Muaddi’s attention for craftsmanship, states the innerwear brand, and includes hosiery, leggings, bodysuits, jumpsuits, and socks, as well as ready-to-wear such as skin-tight dresses and bodysuits.

The result is a 17-piece collection of tights and leggings, alongside bodysuits, dresses, and a sleeveless cat-suit with built-in Amina Muaddi shoes.

The nine legwear garments have been made using premium materials includes latex, lace, viscose jersey, and eco-leather. Details include Swarovski crystal-embellished fishnet tights, split-lace tights featuring sheer and floral lace, latex stirrup leggings, and thong tights with an innovative smart slit between the toes allowing consumers to wear sheer tights with thong sandals.

Image: courtesy of Wolford by Roger Weiss; Amina Muaddi for Wolford

These sit alongside ready-to-wear pieces consisting of two black bodysuits, made unique by the mandarin collars, and four slim-fit dresses revealing the body through super-short lengths, slits and cut-out details.

Amina Muaddi collaborates with Wolford on legwear, hosiery and ready-to-wear collection

Silvia Azzali, chief commercial officer of Wolford, said in a statement: “Wolford has always firmly believed in the innovative potential of collaborators, whose talent could enrich our products and challenge the boundaries of our experience.

“Amina Muaddi’s creativity and present-day vision represents a new important stimulus for us to explore modern femininity and offer garments to the women of today through which they can express their identity.”

Image: courtesy of Wolford by Roger Weiss; Amina Muaddi for Wolford

Amina Muaddi, chief executive and designer, added: “I’ve always been a Wolford fan and client, to me the brand represents the epitome of quality legwear and bodywear and a symbol of refined femininity.

“When they reached out to me for a brand collaboration I agreed to do it right away as I already felt connected to their brand DNA, incredible craftsmanship and commitment to excellence. I like to create modern products that feel timeless and boost the confidence of the person who wears them and I believe that through this collaboration we were able to bring our collided vision to life.”

The worldwide launch of the Amina Muaddi for Wolford collection includes the opening of four exclusive pop-ups in Paris - Galeries Lafayette, from July 5; London - Selfridges and Milan - Antonia opening on July 10; and New York - Bergdorf Goodman on July 19. Prices range from 50 pounds / 90 US dollars to 3,069 pounds / 4,990 US dollars.