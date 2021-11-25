Women's SS22 catwalk footwear

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key footwear directions emerging on the Spring Summer 2022 runways.

Footwear design takes a hybrid approach, effortlessly fusing multiple trend elements and techniques to create fresh, inspiring styles. Aiming to make a statement, proportions are scaled-up, exaggerated or taken to new heights, highlighted by intelligent use of colour, interesting detailing and always with comfort and functionality in mind.

The Global Fashion Flatform

Sports-inspired comfort meets global artisanal techniques in a playful return for the platform. A profile that naturally lends itself to the global artisan trend, raised flatform units are imbued with fashion forward elements across colour and detailing, elevating handcrafted or recycled materials and constructions.

The Raft Sole

Perhaps riffing off the idea of navigating choppy waters, ultra-wide, life raft-like soles look as though they could walk on water. Exaggerated proportions, encase, extend, or spread away from the foot. Pops of high-octane colour applied to inner socks and sandwich soles create a playful yet comfortable statement.

The Sport Stomp

The Stomp Boot trend evolves in a new, sports-inspired direction. Chunky profiles and all-black finishes reference rebellious subculture dressing, but with an active twist that incorporates sportswear zips and moulded sneaker-style units. Lightweight leather and foam soled constructions, extend the lifespan of the trend into the spring/summer season.

