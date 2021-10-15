Women’s SS22 Catwalk Themes

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the latest overarching themes emerging from the Spring Summer 2022 Women’s catwalk collections.

The SS22 runway collections tapped into the prevailing mindsets of the post-pandemic consumer. The core message underpinning the season was sustainability with designers exploring how to make their pieces practical, wearable and ultimately long lasting, whilst still being beautiful to appeal to a more cautious customer base. Reflecting social movements, important to the younger Gen Z generation is crucial for brands looking to broaden their audience.

Masculine Vintage

Gender boundaries within fashion continue to blur. Masculine Vintage intersects masculine and feminine with influences taken from vintage fashion. Focusing on heightened design consideration and longevity, a renewed interest in beautiful vintage nostalgia is combined with a gender-fluid approach. Introducing elements of femininity and vintage womenswear, these new, fluid silhouettes reflect the considered ethos and are instilled with elevated comfort values.

The Sleek Rebel

The Sleek Rebel is born out of the Gen Z generation rebellion against mass-consumerism, concern for the climate and interest in current social issues. For the youth market, the frivolous fashion era is over. An evolution of the dystopian, DIY styles seen on the menswear runways, a sleek sensibility comes to the fore for womenswear, lending an elevated, high fashion aesthetic to rebellious looks.

The Longevity Effect

Industry focus on sustainability is highlighting the importance of longevity in fashion. Emerging styles are more transeasonal in their colour, material and silhouette selections, and highly elevated and curated in their design. Post-pandemic, consumers are considering more timeless pieces that can be worn across seasons and brands are adopting a Less but Better ethos and more consumer-relevant product targeting that could see many abandon pre-season collections entirely in the future.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Themes Directions Report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.