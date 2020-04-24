Womenswear AW20/21: Material trends spotted on the catwalks

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key material directions inspiring the womenswear Fall Winter 2020-21 season.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you the essential materials informing women’s apparel and accessories, straight off the international runways. Expressive textural handles are at the forefront of the season’s developments, used to create or exaggerate garment silhouette and form that belnds the conceptual with the wearable. Our comprehensive catwalk coverage, dedicated material galleries and reports evaluate each trend’s commercial, giving you the best possible basis for you decision making.

This week FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three material trends that will be crucial to the womenswear sector, into FW20-21 and beyond. Expressive Technical Materials showcases the creative potential of performance fabrics whilst Cut Like Cloth Skins sees material mimicry in action. Playful Cosy Vintage aligns with consumer resonance in past influences and nostalgic themes.

Expressive Technical Materials

Technical and performance materials take on new and expressive forms. A focus on surface texture sees heat sealed padding and origami-esque folding techniques used to create conceptual 3D formations. A purified colour palette enhances the futuristic aesthetic being applied to sporty materials while tonal colour changes across wovens, introduce subtle artistic and natural elements for greater depth.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Issey Miyake, Alexander McQueen, Issey Miyake, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Cut Like Cloth Skins

Leathers adopt fabric-inspired qualities, introducing an illusory feel to classic skins and expanding their usage potential. The super soft and lightweight handles flow and drape around the body with pleated, frilled and ruched detailing, deceiving the eye with their cloth-like appearance and subverting apparel staples for a highly contemporary appeal with a dash of the unexpected.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Fendi, Self Portrait, Salvatore Ferragamo, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Playful Cosy Vintage

New season material handles reflect the re-emergence of vintage fashion, reviving cosy winter textures that channel feelings of nostalgia. Taking inspiration from childhood, teddy furs and shaggy, glitter fibres are laundered for a care-worn vibe. Deep, fluffy, brushed piles are softened further with the application of retro-infused brights.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Rokh, Dries Van Noten, Marc Jacobs, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

