Womenswear resort trends 2022

Resort 2020 kicks off with a focus on new consumer mindsets. Putting sustainability at the forefront of a whole house’s ethos, not just a collection, is an emerging hallmark of the season as designers fully embrace working methods necessitated by lockdown. The coveted youth market, a sector with a strong eco-consciousness are also being well catered for as labels seek to not only reflect their values but also produce products that echo their life and style.

Chloe

Gabriela Hearst is continuing the remodelling of Chloe into an environmentally and socially responsible brand. Deadstock broderie anglaise and denim treated with lasers instead of water, and recycled wooden buttons adorned hand spun, crafted pieces as a response to industrial mass production, referencing the Arts & Crafts and bohemian Pre Raphaelites as sources of inspiration.

Coach

Coach’s Stuart Vevers’ idea of incorporating archival pieces into new collections has become a full-time working method. Leftover plaids from became black lace trimmed midi dresses and much of Fall’s offering was reworked to incorporate new Resort pieces. Rejecting the idea of products specifically tied to certain seasons, the label’s popular intarsia knits, lug-soled boots and skier inspirations were reworked in pastel hues for a global, transeasonal appeal.

Missoni

Broadening the label’s appeal and tapping into the Gen Z market is the focus for Missoni as their artisanal knit techniques are reworked into urban leisure pieces such as hoodies, track pants and mini dresses that give nod to luxury sportswear. Cocooning shapes offer the comfort of loungewear whilst signature knits come mixed with spongy textures, shiny quilted nylon and sequins in pastel hues for a more youthful flavour.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Themes Directions. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.