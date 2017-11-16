Wood Wood joins London Fashion Week Men’s

Contemporary Danish fashion brand Wood Wood has confirmed that it is to do a presentation during London Fashion Week Men’s in January 2018, following two season’s successful showing at Milan Fashion Week.

The presentation will take place on January 6 and will mark Wood Wood’s first London Fashion Week Men’s appearance to showcase its autumn/winter 2018 menswear collection, as well as looks from the womenswear collection. In addition, the brand will preview select pieces from collaborative projects launching in 2018.

Wood Wood returned to the international show scene as a special guest invited to do a runway show during Milan’s official fashion week in January 2017. After two successful shows in Milan and a business increase in Southern Europe with more than 100 percent the brand has stated that they feel that the “time is right to seek new challenges”.

In a press statement, Wood Wood added: “With a unique retail landscape consisting of numerous high-end and premium retail locations throughout the country, UK has been an important core market for Wood Wood for many years and since opening our own sales showroom in 2014 we have steadily been increasing our business and presence in Great Britain.

“The established yet contemporary fashion week in London appeals to us as a brand and we hope to be able to both add value to an already strong calendar and benefit from the impressive field of designers and visitors. Furthermore the timing of London Men’s Week as the first fashion week of the season is very attractive and a key motivator for us.”