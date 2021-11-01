Wood Wood unveils Garfield capsule collection

Copenhagen-based contemporary fashion brand Wood Wood has unveiled a capsule collection dedicated to the loveable but lazy cartoon cat, Garfield.

The Garfield by Wood Wood capsule launches on November 6 for men, women and children. It includes organic cotton T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, graphic bucket hats and caps, alongside beanies and scarves for kids in merino wool.

In a press release, Wood Wood founders Brian SS Jensen and Karl-Oskar Olsen explain that they were both “avid” Garfield readers as children and did sketches of the cat with a never-ending love for lasagne.

Image: courtesy of Wood Wood by Maria Thornfeldt

Those sketches are reflected in the loose drawing style presented in the collection’s print, with Jensen combining the brand’s Double A logo with the playfulness of the comic cat in his illustrations.

Garfield’s trademark colour is also prevalent throughout the collection, which includes a colour palette of black, grey and bright blue.

“The collaboration is made for all, seeking to connect people with a particular interest in sleeping and eating,” adds Wood Wood.

Garfield by Wood Wood will be available in Wood Wood stores in London, Copenhagen, Aarhus, and Berlin, as well as online at woodwood.com from November 6.

This isn’t Wood Wood’s first collaboration, the brand has had more than 50 collaborations with renowned global brands such as Nike, Lego, Barbour, Disney and Adidas as well as niche brands and artists such as Peter Sutherland, Elmgreen and Dragset, and So-Me.

Image: courtesy of Wood Wood by Maria Thornfeldt

Image: courtesy of Wood Wood by Maria Thornfeldt

Image: courtesy of Wood Wood by Maria Thornfeldt