Wool and the Gang launches ‘Green Gang’

British fashion and lifestyle brand Wool and the Gang are aiming to raise 50,000 pounds for Friends of the Earth with the launch of the Green Gang, a collection of women, including Vivienne Westwood, using their voice, platform and brands to make a collective change.

Wool and the Gang, known for supplying its products ready-made as well as knit kits, will donate 30 percent from every ball of wool or knitting kit in the ‘Heal the Wool’ range to raise money for the charity. The ‘Heal the Wool’ range is a 100 percent recycled offering and has saved over 48,000 litres of water from not having a re-dyeing process.

The sale of the range will sit alongside the Green Gang collective, which has been created to “inspire people to make simple lifestyle changes can have a big collective impact”.

The Green Gang movement includes a number of eco-ambassadors including Vivienne Westwood, British menswear designer Bethany Williams, sustainable designer Orsola de Castro, Ella Grace Denton and Jemma Finch sisters behind Stories Behind Things, British fashion journalist and lecturer Tamsin Blanchard, visual environmental activist Elizabeth Farnell, Shahnaz Ahmed founder of Knit Aid, and Jade Harwood, founder of Wool and the Gang.

Sharing her tip to help the planet, Vivienne Westwood states: “A great way to save the world is by making small changes in your daily routine, so I’m walking to work once a week, have a meat-free week or I’d say not having bottled water and not using plastic bags.”

Wool and the Gang have collaborated with the Campaign for Wool over recent years for various projects to support wool as a natural, biodegradable and renewable fibre. Research shows that the average life of a wool garment is 2-10 years, compared to 2-3 years for garments made from other fibres.

Images: courtesy of Wool and the Gang