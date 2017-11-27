Woolmark and Facetasm collaborate for capsule collection

Facetasm and Woolmark are collaborating for a historic capsule collection. This collaboration will make Facetasm designer and founder Hiromichi Ochiai Woolmark's first wool ambassador from Japan. Woolmark is hoping the relationship will extend beyond the collaboration as they attempt to build stronger ties between Australia's wool industry and Japan's fashion industry.

Woolmark managing director Stuart McCullough said Japan is an important market in terms of creativity and quality, and that the partnership will expand merino wool “beyond traditional tailoring.” Facetasm is known for their asymmetric cuts and streetwear style designs. His collections can be found on Net-a-Porter, Farfetch, and Ssense.com.

FACETASM FALL/WINTER 2017 Collection "good morning'' NEW ARRIVAL #facetasm #facetasmtokyo #fw17 A post shared by facetasm official (@facetasmtokyo) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

“I believe merino wool is an essential ingredient for the brand to move onto the next step in its creation,” said Ochiai. The first capsule collection will be shown in Paris in January.

According to Australia's Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country produces over 50 percent of the world's merino wool production. While wool trade between Australia and other countries including Germany, South Korea and France has increased, the industry's next target for growing their business is Japan and China.