Woolmark broadens criteria for next edition of international prize

Global wool authority Woolmark has launched applications for the next edition of its annual International Woolmark Prize, this time with expanded criteria. The platform is now opening up the initiative to designers who have garnered experience within established brands and organisations, alongside those who have built independent labels.

Woolmark said the shift responds to the fashion sector’s increasingly varied career pathways, acknowledging that many designers develop expertise while leading collections, shaping brand direction and driving product innovation before launching their own ventures or continuing to pursue a career within an established setting.

The application process is now underway in eligible markets, after which select designers will participate in various incubation initiatives intended to support creative and commercial development. They will follow in the footsteps of former prize recipients that have previously descended from brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Gabriela Hearst and Bode.