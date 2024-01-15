Woolrich unveils new Black Label by Todd Snyder

American outdoor brand Woolrich has unveiled its new premium Black Label Collection by American designer Todd Snyder for autumn/winter 2024.

Snyder, who was brought on as the new label’s creative director in November 2023, has been tasked with bringing together Woolrich’s rich heritage as a storied American brand with his contemporary and timeless aesthetic to create a luxurious and sophisticated take on outdoor clothing.

Woolrich Black Label officially made its debut at Pitti Uomo 105 in Florence earlier this month before being showcased during Milan Men’s Fashion Week and features two different lines – Heritage and Technical.

Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder AW24 Credits: Woolrich

Launching at Woolrich stores globally and Todd Snyder stores in the US from autumn, the Heritage line features sophisticated and luxurious takes on iconic styles from Woolrich’s 190-year history. Key styles include the rugged wool Buffalo Check Shirt updated in a refined cashmere and the Woolrich Arctic Parka, a style once worn by Admiral Richard E. Byrd, the leader of the first American scientific missions to the Antarctic.

Commenting on designing the Heritage collection, Snyder said in a statement: “It felt very fresh to start with rugged outdoor styles and then refresh them in more modern silhouettes and luxurious fabrics.”

Other highlights include Snyder reworking styles traditionally developed as hard-working field clothing into looks for the modern-day Sartorialist, such as the Military Trench refreshed with a merino shearling lining and a creamy white leather exterior, while a traditional fisherman’s sweater becomes The Marled Cable Knit in a salt-and-pepper colour with a cowl neck.

Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder AW24 Credits: Woolrich

Plaids, which are part of Woolrich’s DNA, have been given a new fashion-forward direction and can be seen on cashmere overshirts with matching shorts and ties, while classic base layers, including Henleys, turtlenecks and long johns have been refined in an Italian cashmere yarn.

Todd Snyder brings technical luxury and sophistication to Woolrich

The Technical line of Woolrich Black Label marries high-performance materials with Snyder’s signature sartorial flourishes, designed “to meet the high technical standards of serious outdoorsmen, while being chic enough for city dwellers who mix field clothing into their unique personal style”.

Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder AW24 Credits: Woolrich

Highlights include two different full-length parkas, the first, the Birch Parka, has a shimmering drip-dyed nylon exterior that looks like an abstract painting of a birch forest, which has been quilted onto a high pile sherpa interior. The second is the Ripstop Parka in a bright olive colourway that has a 750 downfill power rating. There is also the Ripstop Parachute Pant, based on a vintage military style finished in Italian nylon and several alpine boots with shearling interiors and suede or leather exteriors.

“The more I’ve worked on the Technical line, the more I’ve been excited about designing clothing that can handle the demands of the great outdoors and be the statement pieces in a city wardrobe,” added Snyder.

Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder AW24 Credits: Woolrich

Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder AW24 Credits: Woolrich

Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder AW24 Credits: Woolrich

Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder AW24 Credits: Woolrich