World cup auction raises over 650,000 dollars with fashion and memorabilia

An online auction by auction house Christie's has raised 652,630 dollars from the sale of fashion items, sports memorabilia and other objects related to the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to the results of the online auction One Goal: An Auction to Benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The auction consisted of 27 lots. The entire proceeds will benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is dedicated to improving access to quality education for children worldwide.

Among the fashion-related lots that went under the hammer were the Skyrlk trainers worn by Justin Bieber during the 2026 World Cup final halftime show. The pair was auctioned for 26,400 dollars. The yellow suit worn by Shakira in the music video for the official World Cup song Dai Dai also changed hands, fetching 8,250 dollars. Madonna's fingerless gloves were sold for 41,800 dollars. The highest amount among the fashion lots was paid for a shirt from Jimin of the South Korean pop group BTS, which raised 110,000 dollars.

In addition to fashion items, the auction also included sports memorabilia, works of art and other collectibles. The proceeds from all 27 lots will fully benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.