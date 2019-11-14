World's first biodegradable stretch denim unveiled

Dutch jeanmakers Denham has partnered with Candiani, leaders in responsible denim production, to launch the world’s first biodegradable, stretch denim created using plant-based yarns as consumers demand blue jeans to be greener.

The new stretch fabric denim is made from organic cotton wrapped around a natural rubber core and is free from plastics and microplastics. By replacing the common synthetic and petrol-based elastomers with a new, custom-engineered component, Candiani has created an innovative biodegradable stretch denim fabric, “without compromising elasticity and recovery properties”.

A key component of the biodegradable stretch denim is Candiani's patented, plant-based Coreva Stretch Technology, which was created after Alberto Candiani, fourth-generation son and owner of the Candiani family mill, was inspired to create a new, natural rubber yarn whilst out shopping for salami cold-cuts in his local delicatessen in Milan.

"In a world where resources are diminishing and landfills are overflowing with discarded garments, it’s our duty to look for renewable resources, in addition to biodegradable and compostable materials," said Alberto Candiani in a statement. "Denim has to take the lead as the indigo flag of this revolution. We are not doing this because there is a demand, but because it's the right thing to do.”

Denham teams up with Candiani to launch “Bio-Stretch” jeans

As research and development partner for this revolutionary biodegradable technology, the first range of Bio-Stretch Selvedge jeans will be available exclusively from Denham as part of its new ‘Life is Movement’ collection, which offers low impact denim, alongside limited and individually numbered jeans in its signature York and Razor styles for men.

Jason Denham, founder and chief creative officer at Denham, told FashionUnited over e-mail: “This is a big deal. It’s a world-first exclusive product and it really matters. I’m very excited about this new product launch by Denham x Candiani because I truly believe that this will become the industry standard.

“Alberto’s energy has been relentless to never give in on this product, 4 times he was told it’s never going to work - he made it happen - worship tradition, destroy convention - Alberto and I think and fight the same way.”

The collaboration marks the first partnership with Denham and will see the range of jeans launching worldwide at Denham stores and online at Denham.com from this month.

Sustainable denim has been an area of investment for Candiani, which bills itself as having the “the Greenest Mill in the Blue World”. In 2018, the mill debuted its 80th anniversary fabric, ReGen, a ‘circular denim’ fabric created from regenerated and recycled raw materials. The fabric won the ITMA Sustainable Innovation Award, held in conjunction with the ITMA 2019 trade show in June.

Images: courtesy of Denham and Candiani