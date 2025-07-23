Worse than greenwashing? Lack of or poorly communicated sustainability

At the recently concluded Milano Unica trade fair, 735 exhibitors showcased their new products for autumn/winter 2026/27. What about companies’ progress in terms of sustainability? “Yarn manufacturers have invested heavily in sustainability and made great progress,” Giusy Bettoni, founder and CEO of Class, told FashionUnited.

Class, an acronym for Creativity Lifestyle and Sustainable Synergy, is an international eco-hub based in Milan. Since 2007, it has been promoting a new generation of fashion in which the fusion of design, innovation, communication and responsibility creates a conscious and competitive business that can operate on both an economic and social level.

“As we started almost two decades ago, we were the sustainability outsiders,” jokes Bettoni. Much has changed since then.

“Many manufacturers have carried out a life cycle assessment to evaluate the environmental impact of a product throughout its entire life cycle,” adds Bettoni. They have prepared themselves to enter the market with a brand story, from fibre to finished garment, that is understandable for consumers. Sustainability, that is, the individual aspects of it, from impact to material, from recycling to the production process, must be well explained and communicated.

“It is important to focus on competitive communication,” Bettoni emphasises. “In many cases, however, despite considerable progress in both technologies and investments and certifications, communication has remained at the level of the 1980s.”

The paradox is that the big players in fast fashion have positioned themselves well in this respect and manage to enter the market with good storytelling. It goes without saying that Made-in-Italy companies cannot use the same language as these fashion groups, which they, not even too tacitly, try to fight.

In short, to say that one manufactures in Italy, without explaining this concept precisely, clearly, simply, concretely and concisely, is of little help and benefits neither fashion nor the supply chain. Hiding behind economic difficulties and uncertainties to say that the priorities in the company are different makes no sense to Bettoni. “People must be at the centre, because that is what we are talking about when we refer to sustainability,” says Bettoni.

“But the worst thing is when you have a green product, but the storytelling is zero,” adds Bettoni.

Familiarity with the communication of next-gen products is an indispensable cultural factor, and Class makes every effort to support companies on this front as well. “There are four fundamental dimensions that we prioritise at Class: design; innovation (the material must have very specific performance characteristics); but also responsibility with regard to the impact on people, seas and animals; and sustainability. Communication is another dimension and a value,” Bettoni emphasises.

Aesthetics, functionality, look and feel remain fundamental characteristics of a fashion product. Today, however, this product acquires new meanings and values when external factors are combined with inner values. This is why Class has outlined ten values that are invisible to the human eye but indispensable for a next-gen wardrobe.

How to communicate the values of next-gen fashion

Ethics, social initiatives, traceability and transparency, environment, health, circular economy initiatives, design, ingredients, production, dyeing and finishing are the values defined by InsideOut by Class. “This ‘bible’ is very important for the identity and value of the wardrobe, but also for modern consumers who are increasingly confused in this regard,” explains Bettoni.

Ethics, for example, is defined as the commitment to respect every individual, starting with, but not limited to, the legal aspects. The keyword is, as mentioned, respect: an indispensable value to go beyond and fully grasp this vision.

As for storytelling, this value underlines the brand’s commitment to ensuring respect for each person and the communities and promoting fair working conditions and low environmental impact. Ethical brands act with integrity towards people and nature. Social initiatives, on the other hand, are positive and proactive actions or entire programmes that promote the well-being of communities and ecosystems and go beyond normal business activities.

Definition and storytelling of transparency and traceability

At the heart of the definition of transparency and traceability is the visibility of a brand’s activities and partnerships, with detailed and publicly available information on the supply chain and its impact. Transparency that concerns the entire production cycle, from the extraction of raw materials to the finished goods on the shelf, not only explained but also fully documented.

The storytelling of this value, according to Class, is expressed in “clear and easily accessible communication about the brand’s activities, material sourcing and production processes through a complete representation of a product’s life and history”. All this “means building trust through open information about the supply chain and operations, from sourcing to delivery, and enabling consumers to verify the origin and impact of their purchases through clear and transparent data to make a truly informed purchasing decision.”

What is used to manufacture a product, including natural, recycled and innovative raw materials, is the definition of materials and production, whose storytelling, according to Class, can be as follows: “This value takes into account the origin and quality of all materials and the companies involved. Sustainable brands select environmentally friendly materials from ethically responsible sources while ensuring quality, performance and low environmental impact.”

What is production and how is it communicated?

InsideOut by Class uses production to refer to the processes and materials involved in production and their environmental footprint. “Ethical production guidelines are fundamental to sustainability. This value underlines the importance of low-impact production methods, responsible sourcing and efficient use of resources throughout the production process,” it continues.

The calculation extends from the phases of raw material extraction for the product to its manufacture and distribution, to its use and final disposal, and reflects the environmental impacts associated with its life cycle.