Worth Partnership Project extends creative initiative

The Worth Partnership Project, funded by the European Union COSME programme, is looking to build partnerships across Europe between talented fashion designers, creative minds, crafters, technologists, manufacturing enterprises (SMEs) and technology start-ups to create “innovative and disruptive products and ideas”.

The initiative follows the success of the pilot project that involved 79 small-medium sized businesses and 34 transnational partnerships between European enterprises, which included a partnership between Italian weaving manufacturer Tessitura Luigi Bevilacqua and fashion illustrator Emma Shipley. It is hoped that the new four-year project will support 150 cross-boundary partnership projects, involving a minimum of 450 companies (SMEs and startups).

The project is calling on all interested parties to apply before December 31, with the goal to develop new products and ideas by generating new ways of making, collaborating and adopting innovative and disruptive techniques, processes and business models.

Applicants, SMEs and start-ups, will need to show a keen interest in connecting, creating and innovating on a transnational basis, and the submitted ideas and projects will be valued based on their attitude to innovate, their social and environmental impacts, technical and industrial viability and their market potential.

Vicente Cambra, research and development assistant manager of Aitex and Worth project manager, said: “In accordance with European Union objectives, we are focused on elevating the competitiveness of fashion, lifestyle and consumer goods industries by pushing their design and innovation essence.

“Worth Partnership Project is an opportunity for creative SMEs and start-ups to expand their innovation and design abilities through cross-border and cross-discipline partnerships across Europe”

Applications open for Worth Partnership Project funding

As the initiative is set to run for four years, the first call will close on December 31 and reopen for further intakes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 with the aim to support 150 innovative partnership projects, totalling a minimum of 450 individual SMEs and startups.

Selected SMEs and startups will receive financial support, up to 10,000 euros for each project or 12,000 euros for projects requiring complex technology and materials, to mature and bring their idea to life. The financial assistance will be alongside tailor-made coaching and mentoring by specialists to improve knowledge and skills related to design, technology, manufacturing processes, and business strategy, as well as access to finance, market positioning support, legal help and intellectual property rights management, and networking guidance to encourage collaboration and market upscale.

The result of each partnership project will be showcased in two relevant international exhibitions or trade fairs to obtain future business relationships and increase its visibility to the market by potential buyers/consumers.

Worth Partnership Project is a European Union project implemented by a consortium of enterprises with complementary expertise in providing support to SMEs and start-ups. Worth is led by the Textile Technology Institute AITEX, (KEPA, IED, DAG Communication, AA Franzosi) with the core belief that creative industries (SMEs and start-ups) are key drivers of economic growth in Europe.

Image: Worth Partnership Project Facebook